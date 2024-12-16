Short Interest in Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Decreases By 8.9%

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vesuvius Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CKSNF remained flat at $5.48 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $5.48.
Vesuvius Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vesuvius
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.