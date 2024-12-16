Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sidus Space Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of Sidus Space stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.43. 982,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,518. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Sidus Space has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

