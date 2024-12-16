SMART Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SMART Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

