SMART Wealth LLC Has $16.16 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 333.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of SMART Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 424,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 105.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,638,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.26 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

