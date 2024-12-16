SMART Wealth LLC Has $951,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

