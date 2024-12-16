SMART Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

SMART Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,436 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.43 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

