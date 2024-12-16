Stable Road Acquisition Enters into Loan Agreement with J.J. Astor & CoOn December 13, 2024, Momentus Inc. announced the entry into a Loan Agreement with J.J. Astor & Co., where Momentus borrowed $2.0 million. The Loan Agreement, which matures on Sep

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Stable Road Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.
