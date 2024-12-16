Status Price Hits $0.0542 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $216.59 million and approximately $33.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00005730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105,346.60 or 0.99581783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00007061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000697 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,997,352,386 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

