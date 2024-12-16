Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $13.36. Stellantis shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 2,142,717 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 238,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Stellantis by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

