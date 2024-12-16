Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,570,391 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 907% compared to the typical volume of 255,154 call options.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,164,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,008,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after buying an additional 3,382,010 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,171,000 after purchasing an additional 123,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

