Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $515.88 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035363 USD and is down -25.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $639.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

