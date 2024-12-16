Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 36.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sun Communities by 84.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 22.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $122.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.41 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 202.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.08.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

