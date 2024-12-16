Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 513 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 363.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $82.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -60.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

