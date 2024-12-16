Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $50,000 in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,621,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,820,000 after purchasing an additional 321,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,959,000 after buying an additional 316,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,980. This represents a 91.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total transaction of $93,008,820.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,265.80. The trade was a 99.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,549 shares of company stock worth $97,242,271 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA stock opened at $124.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 269.67 and a beta of 2.93. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $172.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.38.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAVA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.