Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 503.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $13.50 on Monday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

