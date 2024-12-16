Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 942 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.94.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $130.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,501,280. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 787,926 shares of company stock worth $101,440,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

