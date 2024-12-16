Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $44,000 Position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSME. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF by 786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 64,624 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,861,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,186,000 after buying an additional 95,540 shares in the last quarter.
Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TSME opened at $38.95 on Monday. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $175.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.19.
Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Company Profile
The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.