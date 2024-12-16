Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after buying an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,906 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,589,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BK opened at $78.83 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

