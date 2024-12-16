Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Superior Plus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$632,150.40. Also, Director Shawn Bradley Vammen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,750.00. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE SPB opened at C$6.33 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$5.15 and a 12 month high of C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,440.00%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

