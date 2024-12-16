Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 1,547,650,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 269,939,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Trading Up 66.7 %
The firm has a market cap of £3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.56.
About Supply@ME Capital
Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
