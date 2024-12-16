Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $97.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.33.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 58.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ SYNA opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $121.37.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
