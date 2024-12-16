Synovus Financial Corp Buys 22,327 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.18% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK opened at $33.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.