Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 13,307 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 73.0% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,718,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,974,000 after acquiring an additional 226,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $78.47 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $61.33 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $1,270,509.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,667.05. The trade was a 73.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $1,970,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,289 shares of company stock valued at $12,639,438. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

