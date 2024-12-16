Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $200.98 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $156.37 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.84 and a 200 day moving average of $180.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

