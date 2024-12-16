Taiko Price Tops $1.95 on Major Exchanges (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Taiko has a market cap of $160.69 million and $31.30 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,419 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 82,430,419.32184468 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

