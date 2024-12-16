TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.76. 84,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 222,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

TASK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 55.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 25,053.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in TaskUs by 186.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

