TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,459,950. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,551 shares of company stock worth $4,781,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $154.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.71. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.36 and a 1-year high of $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.