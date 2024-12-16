TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 1,308 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Celsius by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Celsius by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

