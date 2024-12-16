TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 434 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $1,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,015.60. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,703.24. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,720 shares of company stock valued at $79,787,248. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.22.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $310.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.91. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 3.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

