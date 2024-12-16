TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $122.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $123.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

