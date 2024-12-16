TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 295.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 179,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after buying an additional 135,880 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,190,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.77.

Cintas Trading Down 0.2 %

CTAS opened at $211.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $138.39 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.