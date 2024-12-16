TD Private Client Wealth LLC Invests $149,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

