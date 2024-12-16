TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,538 Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 255,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 13.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

HQH stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

