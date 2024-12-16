TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 44 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Align Technology by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 36.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $235.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $335.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.11 and its 200 day moving average is $234.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.