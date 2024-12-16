Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 11,732 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $159,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,443.80. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $4,779,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,242,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,333,392.61. This represents a 5.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,583 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

