Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 49.4% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Voya Financial from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $69.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

