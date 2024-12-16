Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.29 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,253,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 886,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DINO opened at $37.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

