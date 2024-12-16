Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.5% during the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $103.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.15.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

