Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AAON by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $131.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.83.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,488,868.85. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at $675,490.14. This trade represents a 49.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,967 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,357. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.