Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,620 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 101.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 924,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $81.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. Edison International has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.07%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.