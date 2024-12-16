Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $75.50 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $75.50 or 0.00070471 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $198.84 million and $47.68 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,704,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,633,708 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

