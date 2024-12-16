Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tesco Stock Up 0.1 %

TSCDY stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Tesco has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

