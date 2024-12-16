The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AZEK by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $54.91.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

