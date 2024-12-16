The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,182,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,525 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 46,877.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,713,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,334,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,370,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 150.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $164.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.