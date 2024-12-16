The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Purchases $35,596.80 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,596.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,878.40. This represents a 1.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,315. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth $72,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth $191,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.