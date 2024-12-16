The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Purchases $35,596.80 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,596.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,878.40. This represents a 1.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE GRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,315. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
