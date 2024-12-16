The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in November

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Real Good Food Price Performance

RGF remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,508. The company has a market cap of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.45. Real Good Food has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

