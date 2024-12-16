The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in November

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Real Good Food Price Performance
RGF remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,508. The company has a market cap of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.45. Real Good Food has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
Real Good Food Company Profile
