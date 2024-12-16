The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $132.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.28. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.08, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. The trade was a 10.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054 over the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

