The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Short Interest Update

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price (down previously from $256.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after buying an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,811,000 after acquiring an additional 518,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 282,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRV opened at $246.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.55. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $181.03 and a twelve month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

