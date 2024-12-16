Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 779.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $182.16 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.10 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

