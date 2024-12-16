Tidal Investments LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,600,000 after buying an additional 2,533,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,439 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,934,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,041,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,320 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $80.04 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.42.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.